Police are investigating after a 59-year-old man was found dead near Waiparous Creek, northwest of Calgary, which officials believe involved an animal attack.

Cochrane RCMP were notified of a missing person on Tuesday and a search was launched involving a helicopter and a police dog.

Just after 2 a.m. Wednesday, a man was found deceased just off Moss Trail, near Waiparous. Police did not say what type of animal was involved.

Alberta Fish and Wildlife is working with RCMP and the medical examiner's office to determine the cause of death.

Waiparous Creek is about 70 kilometres northwest of Calgary