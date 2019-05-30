The mother of a slain Calgary Stampeders football player will be back in court Wednesday to issue a victim impact statement and witness the sentencing of her son’s killer.

A judge handed down a guilty verdict in March for 21-year-old Nelson Lugela, who was accused of killing Calgary Stampeder Mylan Hicks outside a nightclub over two years ago.

“For what Lugela? For what?” the victim's mother Renee Hill yelled at Lugela after he was convicted in court.

Hill came from Detroit numerous times to attend the trial and cried out “Hallelujah” as the judge gave his decision.

“Another stone killer off the streets,” she said.

Hicks, 23, was a defensive back on the Stamps' practice roster. He died in hospital after he was found shot in the abdomen and chest outside the Marquee Beer Market in September 25, 2016.

Three people were taken into custody a short time later.

Nelson Lugela was charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death and pleaded not guilty before his trial.

During the trial, court heard the team was at the nightclub celebrating a win and that an argument over a spilled drink escalated into a fight in the parking lot.

Witnesses told the court they heard three shots fired outside the nightclub after it closed.

Some of Hicks’ teammates testified they found Hicks on the ground ‘fighting for his life.'

According to other witnesses, the shooter and two other young men jumped into an SUV and sped away.

During final arguments, Lugela’s lawyer, Alain Hepner, took issue with eyewitness accounts of the shooter, saying they were not reliable.

The Crown argued its case established Lugela’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Justice Keith Yamauchi agreed with the Crown's case and convicted Lugela of second-degree murder in Hicks' death.

An emotional Renee Hill spoke to reporters outside of court following the decision, saying there are still unanswered questions about what happened.

“I would still like to know why, even though I know why, there was no reason,” she said.

Hill said when you lose your child there is no closure but that she has received a lot of support.

“I’ll never close him out, so there is no closure. What it does is set aside some of the heart-wrenching, heart-breaking redundant statements and witness things that I had to hear in there that caused me to storm out. Every time I heard, every time I heard I hit him twice and it doesn’t look good for him, every time I heard the prosecutor of the defence raise the issue, that he aimed, he shot, I took that below. Those were personal hits to me. I felt them in my gut.

“I lost one son but I gained, I wanna say, a million. Here in Calgary from the Stamps and other supporting teams outside the Stamps, just around Canada and the U.S.”

Sentencing is scheduled to take place on Thursday at 9 a.m.