CALGARY -- WARNING: This story contains imagery which some readers may find disturbing.

A man's body was found on 16th Avenue N.W. late Thursday evening in the community of Montgomery after what police are calling a targeted shooting.

Police were called to the area of 16th Avenue and Home Road N.W. just before 9 p.m.

EMS confirmed to CTV News Calgary a male was found dead on the road. Police said he had been shot.

Calgary EMS said no one else was injured.

Investigators closed a section of the road between 46th Street and Home Road N.W. for several hours and taped off the nearby Shell and Esso gas stations, however the road has been re-opened.

Police said they are looking for a suspect but did not have an identification or description of a person. Officers were canvassing the neighbouring communities for surveillance footage from homes and businesses.

The Homicide Unit, along with the Canine Unit and the HAWCS helicopter were also on scene.