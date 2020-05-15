GLEICHEN, ALTA. -- Gleichen RCMP are seeking the public's help to locate a man wanted in connection with a series of sex assaults.

Investigators were first notified about the incidents when they received a complaint on May 1 from a victim who told them they had been assaulted when they lived on the Siksika First Nation east of Calgary.

Police then conducted an investigation which led to charges being laid against Jason Aaron Sunwalk, 30.

Authorities have since attempted to locate Sunwalk but have been unsuccessful so far.

Now, RCMP is asking the public for help to find him and is asking for anyone with information about his whereabouts to speak with them.

Police advise that if you see him, you should not approach him. Instead, contact Gleichen RCMP immediately at 403-734-3923 or your local police service.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.