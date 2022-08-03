Man hospitalized after shooting in Tuxedo Park intersection

Calgary police are looking to the public for help identifying two people believed to be involved in a shooting in Tuxedo Park last month that injured one man.

Officers responded to the intersection of Second Street and 30th Avenue N.E. at around 11:20 p.m. on June 24 for reports of shots fired.

Police believe the victim was walking along Second Street when he "had an interaction" with a man and woman walking the same direction.

"As the victim crossed through the road at 30th Avenue N.E., the man shot the victim," said a Wednesday police release.

Paramedics rushed the victim to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as being 178 centimetres (5’10”) tall with a slim build, while the woman was short with a slim build and short blonde hair.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Calgary Police Service's non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.