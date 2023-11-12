CALGARY
Calgary

    • Man hospitalized following East Village stabbing Saturday night

    A man was taken to hospital after a stabbing in East Village Saturday night.

    It happened close to the Superstore around 9 p.m.

    The investigation is ongoing, but the victim is not cooperating with police.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.

