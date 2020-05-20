CALGARY -- One man is in hospital following a shooting in northeast Calgary Wednesday night.

The incident took place about 7:05 p.m. on the 300 block of Second Avenue N.E.

A man was discovered in an alley suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Foothills Hospital in non-life threatening condition.

The suspect wasn't apprehended, and witnesses saw a vehicle speed away from the area following the shooting.

At least one bullet entered a nearby residence.

There's no information available about the age of the victim or the alleged assailant.

No one else was injured in the incident.

This is a developing story...