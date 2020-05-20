Man hospitalized following shooting in northeast
CALGARY -- One man is in hospital following a shooting in northeast Calgary Wednesday night.
The incident took place about 7:05 p.m. on the 300 block of Second Avenue N.E.
A man was discovered in an alley suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Foothills Hospital in non-life threatening condition.
The suspect wasn't apprehended, and witnesses saw a vehicle speed away from the area following the shooting.
At least one bullet entered a nearby residence.
There's no information available about the age of the victim or the alleged assailant.
No one else was injured in the incident.
This is a developing story...