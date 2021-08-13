Man hospitalized following shooting in southeast neighbourhood
Published Friday, August 13, 2021 6:46AM MDT
An EMS crew loads an injured man into an ambulance following a Thursday night shooting in Albert Park/Radisson Heights.
CALGARY -- The victim of a Thursday night shooting in Albert Park/Radisson Heights is recovering in hospital as police continue to investigate.
Emergency crews responded to the 2600 block of 16th Avenue S.E. at around 10 p.m. following reports a man had been shot.
The shooting victim was located and taken to hospital by ambulance in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
Police have not disclosed whether an arrest has been made.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.