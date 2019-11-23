Man hospitalized in Airdrie shooting: RCMP
Codiac Regional RCMP are investigating a shooting that injured a 28-year-old man in Dieppe early Saturday morning.
Published Saturday, November 23, 2019 9:50PM MST
CALGARY -- A man was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre after being shot in Airdrie on Saturday.
According to police, the man in his mid-20s was shot around 6:45 p.m.
He was taken to the Calgary hospital in serious but stable condition.
There was no word on suspects or arrests.
This is developing story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.