Man in critical condition after assault in northeast Calgary

A man in his 40s is in critical, life-threatening condition after an early morning assault.

Emergency Medical Services responded to ab area behind a hotel near the corner of Barlow Trail and 26th St. N.E. just before 3:45 a.m. Tuesday and found a severely injured man.

He was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre with undisclosed injuries. It's unclear if a weapon was involved or what motivated the assault.

Police have set up a crime scene, and officers are combing through surveillance footage from nearby businesses to help in the investigation and potentially track down any suspects.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when additional details are confirmed.