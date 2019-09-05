

A serious crash involving a school bus, a semi tractor-trailer and a motorhome shut down a highway east of the City of Fernie for several hours and sent one man to hospital in critical condition.

DriveBC first reported the incident on Highway 3 at about 4:45 p.m. Thursday, but once crews reached the scene, they made the decision to close the highway.

CLOSED - #BCHwy3 - Vehicle incident at Lynch Rd north of #Fernie. No detour available, next update at 6:00 PM. No estimated time of re-opening.

Info here: https://t.co/cx090gu7SV — Drive BC (@DriveBC) September 5, 2019

Police said they were called to Highway 3 near Lynch Road shortly before 3 p.m., and arrived to find the motorhome destroyed and two other vehicles damaged.

B.C. RCMP confirm the incident involved three vehicles; a motorhome, a school bus and a semi tractor-trailer. Police say there were two children on board the school bus, who were not hurt. Neither was the driver of the bus, or the driver of the truck.

According to one published report, a schoolbus was stopped on the highway, with a motorhome stopped behind it. A tractor trailer driving behind them didn't stop, crashing into the motorhome, which collided with the school bus.

"It's a pretty ugly scene," Const. Debra Katerenchuk told CTV News BC.

"The motorhome was demolished," she added, in a followup interview with CTV Calgary.

Katerenchuk said she wasn't aware of any fatalities but confirmed one male was transported from the scene by STARS Air Ambulance to hospital in Calgary.

According to STARS officials, a 64-year-old male was transported to Foothills Hospital in critical condition. According to Katerenchuk, the man was in the motorhome at the time of the collision. It's not known whether anyone else was in the motorhome at the time.

Road conditions were good at the time of the accident, with clear skies overhead.

Highway 3 reopened early Friday morning