CALGARY -- A man is in custody after residents in Drumheller, Alta., were told to avoid an area of the community Friday evening because of an ongoing police incident.

In an update issued at 7:46 p.m. Friday night, Drumheller RCMP announced they have taken a man into custody. The suspect faces a number of charges, including multiple firearms-related offences, possession of stolen propery, uttering threats and mischief.

Earlier Friday afternoon, RCMP announced at approximately 4:20 p.m. that officers were at the scene of an incident on Second Avenue West. The RCMP Police Dog Service was dispatched.

There are no details about what exactly occurred, but area residents were told to stay indoors and others were instructed to avoid the area if possible.

The suspect is currently being held for a bail hearing.

Drumheller is located about an hour and a half northeast of Calgary.