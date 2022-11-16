Man in custody following 'high-risk' incident at Lethbridge home

Lethbridge Police Service

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Republicans win slim U.S. Congress majority over Democrats

Republicans won control of the U.S. House on Wednesday, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden's agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party's ability to govern.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina