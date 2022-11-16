Man in custody following 'high-risk' incident at Lethbridge home

A 36-year-old man has been arrested following what Lethbridge police call "a high-risk incident" Wednesday.

Police did not release much in the way of details Wednesday evening, but did say the incident occurred at a home in the 4500 block of 28 Avenue S.

Police say the man left the home and was taken into custody without incident shortly before 6:30 p.m.

There is no word on charges at this time, nor has the man's identity been released by police.

There were no injuries and there is no further risk to the public, police say.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing, with police saying they expect to provide a further update sometime Thursday.