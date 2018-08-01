The Homicide Unit is investigating the suspicious deaths of three people who were found in two separate residences in Calgary on Tuesday afternoon and have taken a man into custody.

A woman was discovered dead in a home in the 2000 block of Applevillage Court S.E. at about 11:00 a.m. and the bodies of a man and a woman were found in a Hidden Valley area home a short time later.

A black car was removed from the Applewood Park scene and a silver Hyundai was taken from the crime scene in Hidden Valley for further examination.

The causes of death have not yet been determined but police say they are connected.

Police say it was not a random incident and that they are working to determine the relationship between the three people who were found deceased.

A man was taken into custody and police say they are not looking for any other suspects.