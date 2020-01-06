CALGARY -- Police have located a man they believe is connected to a Boxing Day shooting in Calgary that left one man dead.

Mohamed Hussein Ahmed, 24, was located Saturday in Ontario, according to a release from police, and was taken into custody on an impression warrant.

Investigators are continuing to search for a newer model white Dodge Durango they believe is connected to the shooting, which killed Farah Hersi Handule, 23.

Handule was shot to death in the area of 16th Avenue and Home Road N.W. about 9 p.m. on Dec. 26, 2019.

Police had earlier said they believed Ahmed may be in the Saskatoon area, however he was taken into custody in Ontario.

Ahmed is not from the Calgary area, but police said he was likely traveling through the city at the time Handule was killed.

The weapon used to kill Handule has not been recovered so far.

Anyone with information about the shooting or who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area from 8 p.m. onward, specifically people running or getting into vehicles between 8:45 and 9 p.m. around 16th Avenue and Home Road N.W., is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.