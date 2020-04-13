CALGARY -- One man is in hospital following what police believe was a stabbing incident early Monday in Bowness.

Police responded shortly after 7 a.m. to the 7500 block of 36 Avenue N.W., to assist an injured man.

The man was taken to hospital, where he's in critical but stable condition.

Two people are in custody, while an investigtion is ongoing.

The police say it would be 'fair' to describe the incident as a stabbing.

No other details about the injured man or the people in custody were made available.