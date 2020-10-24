CALGARY -- For the fifth time in about a month, Calgary police are investigating the scene of a shooting.

In the latest incident, officers were called to a scene in the 1100 block of Third Avenue N.W. at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday for reports of multiple shots being fired.

Callers told police that two groups of men, between their late 20s and early 30s, were shooting at each other.

When officers arrived at the scene, the found one man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Police say they have arrested one person in connection with the attack and seized a vehicle, but did not provide any further details on the investigation.

The shooting is the latest in a spate of gun violence in Calgary that has led to multiple people being injured as well as the deaths of two men.

The investigation into the latest incident is ongoing.