Man in hospital, suspect in custody after slashing in northwest neighbourhood
Published Wednesday, February 10, 2021 11:10AM MST
A man suffering from slash wounds being loaded into an ambulance in Capitol Hill Wednesday morning as CPS, CFD and EMS members look on.
CALGARY -- Charges are pending against one man in connection with a Wednesday morning attack at a home in the community of Capitol Hill.
Emergency crews responded to a condo building in the 1300 block of 17th Avenue N.W. shortly after 6 a.m. following reports of an assault involving a knife.
A man suffering from slash wounds was located and transported by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre in serious but stable condition.
A suspect was arrested a short time later at an undisclosed location. Police officials confirm charges are pending against the man.