A man was taken to hospital after he was seriously hurt in a crash in northeast Calgary on Sunday morning.

Fire officials say they were called to the scene in the 6000 block of 11 Street N.E. at about 9:00 a.m. and found the wreckage of a truck in the side of a building.

They had to cut a hole in the side of the building to get the truck out.

It’s not what caused the victim, a man in his 50s, to lose control of his vehicle, but police say he was taken to hospital in life threatening condition.

The building suffered significant damage in the crash and is expected to require extensive repairs.