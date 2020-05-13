CALGARY -- A man was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries following an early morning domestic incident in a northeast neighbourhood.

Emergency crews were called to the 6500 block of Huntridge Hill N.E., in the community of Huntington Hills, shortly before 3 a.m. following reports of a stabbing.

A severely injured man suffering from a stab wound was taken to ambulance to hospital. At the time of transport, his condition was considered serious.

Police arrested a female — age not confirmed — at the scene. Investigators have not disclosed the relationship between the victim and his alleged assailant.