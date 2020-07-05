CALGARY -- Authorities are looking for suspects following another shooting in Calgary.

Calgary police, along with EMS, were called to the scene, near 14 Avenue and 28 Street S.E. Saturday evening.

When they arrived, they found an adult male suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in serious, life-threatening condition.

Police blocked off an alleyway between 14 and 15 Avenue between 28 and 27 Street for the investigation.

There is no information on any suspects.

(With files from Tyson Fedor)