CALGARY -- Calgary police closed off 45th Street and 29th Ave S.W. following a two vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon.

The incident took place around 2:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of 45th St S.W.

One person was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police said the driver experienced a medical episode that led to the crash.

He drove into a parked car, and was unconscious when first responders arrived on scene.