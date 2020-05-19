Man in life-threatening condition following Tuesday collision
Published Tuesday, May 19, 2020 3:53PM MDT Last Updated Tuesday, May 19, 2020 10:01PM MDT
One person is in hospital in serious condition following a two car collision in southwest Calgary Tuesday afternoon.
CALGARY -- Calgary police closed off 45th Street and 29th Ave S.W. following a two vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon.
The incident took place around 2:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of 45th St S.W.
One person was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Police said the driver experienced a medical episode that led to the crash.
He drove into a parked car, and was unconscious when first responders arrived on scene.