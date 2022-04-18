Man in serious condition after shooting in southeast neighbourhood

A man is in stable but serious condition after being shot Monday in southeast Calgary.

EMS were called to 11 Erin Woods Court S.E. at around 7:20 p.m. for reports of a shooting. They were then re-routed to northbound Deerfoot Trail, where paramedics found the shooting victim in a white Ford F-150, stopped near the 16th Avenue N.E. interchange, police said.

The male victim was transported by EMS to Foothills hospital with a police escort in life-threatening condition. As of Tuesday morning, police say the shooting victim's condition has improved to stable but serious condition.

There have been no reports of any arrests in connection with the shooting.

Investigators are reviewing a 'significant amount of video surveillance footage' that was secured from the shooting scene and a search warrant is expected to be excuted Tuesday at an Erin Woods home.

The victim's vehicle has been seized as part of the investigation and the supect vehicle in the shooting is believed to be a grey Ford F-150 pickup.