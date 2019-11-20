Man in serious condition after stabbing in Dalhousie
Police say the victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in the northwest community of Dalhousie.
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Staff
Published Wednesday, November 20, 2019 5:29PM MST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 20, 2019 6:09PM MST
CALGARY -- A man was rushed to hospital in serious condition after a stabbing in northwest Calgary Wednesday afternoon.
According to police, several 911 calls came in shortly after 4 p.m. reporting a man in the 4800 block of Dalton Drive N.W. was asking for help. The man was said to be badly bleeding and holding his stomach.
Police say the victim, a man in his 30s, was stabbed multiple times and was taken to Foothills hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The attack is believed to have happened inside a multi-unit residence hear where the man was found.
Police say a knife was found inside a unit and they are speaking to a person of interest.