

CTVNewsCalgary.ca Staff





CALGARY -- A man was rushed to hospital in serious condition after a stabbing in northwest Calgary Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, several 911 calls came in shortly after 4 p.m. reporting a man in the 4800 block of Dalton Drive N.W. was asking for help. The man was said to be badly bleeding and holding his stomach.

Police say the victim, a man in his 30s, was stabbed multiple times and was taken to Foothills hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The attack is believed to have happened inside a multi-unit residence hear where the man was found.

Police say a knife was found inside a unit and they are speaking to a person of interest.