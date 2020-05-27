CALGARY -- Witnesses report hearing gunshots and seeing a man running across a Dover park swearing and bleeding from the shoulder.

He collapsed on the front lawn of home where police and EMS found him.

Two suspects were seen running from the scene - a witness reported seeing one of them carrying a handgun. Police say they have since recovered the weapon.

The shooting took place in the 3900 Block of 30 Avenue S.E.

Police say they are still searching for suspects.

This is a developing story...