Man in stable condition after noon hour shooting
Published Wednesday, May 27, 2020 4:16PM MDT
A man is in stable condition after being shot in southeast Calgary Wednesday afternoon
CALGARY -- Witnesses report hearing gunshots and seeing a man running across a Dover park swearing and bleeding from the shoulder.
He collapsed on the front lawn of home where police and EMS found him.
Two suspects were seen running from the scene - a witness reported seeing one of them carrying a handgun. Police say they have since recovered the weapon.
The shooting took place in the 3900 Block of 30 Avenue S.E.
Police say they are still searching for suspects.
This is a developing story...