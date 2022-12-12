Man in wheelchair struck by vehicle on Centre Street North

One person was taken to the Foothill Medical Centre following an early morning collision involving a pedestrian in north Calgary.

Emergency crews were called to a location along Centre Street North between 68th Avenue and the Thornhill Aquatic and Recreation Centre at around 4:40 a.m. Monday.

A man who had been in a wheelchair was found on scene in serious, life-threatening condition.

Calgary Police Service officials told CTV News the condition of the individual involved had improved as of 5:45 a.m., and his injuries were no longer considered life-threatening.

The southbound lanes of Centre Street were closed in the area but the northbound lanes remained open.

Police have not provided an estimated time for the reopening of the road.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the morning.