ASIRT has been called in to investigate after a man was shot by police during an incident in the community of Redstone on Friday morning.

Police were called to the intersection of Redstone Drive and Redstone Street N.E. at about 3:45 a.m. and say a firearm was discharged during an interaction with a suspect.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital from the scene in life threatening condition.

No officers were injured in the incident and ASIRT is investigating.

