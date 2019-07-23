Police are investigating a late night stabbing in the community of Falconridge that sent a man to hospital on Monday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the 0-100 block Falchurch Crescent N.E. just before 11 p.m. for reports of a disturbance.

A man was found at the scene suffering from stab wounds.

EMS treated the man and later transported him to hospital in stable condition.

Police do not have a suspect in custody and are investigating.