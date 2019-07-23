Man injured following stabbing in city's northeast
EMS tended to a man who was found with stab wounds in the Falconridge area on Monday, July 22, 2019.
Published Tuesday, July 23, 2019 8:01AM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 23, 2019 10:14AM MDT
Police are investigating a late night stabbing in the community of Falconridge that sent a man to hospital on Monday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the 0-100 block Falchurch Crescent N.E. just before 11 p.m. for reports of a disturbance.
A man was found at the scene suffering from stab wounds.
EMS treated the man and later transported him to hospital in stable condition.
Police do not have a suspect in custody and are investigating.
(With files from Vasco Maria)