Calgary fire crews are reminding residents to stay safe in the kitchen after a Forest Lawn resident was seriously hurt in a cooking incident on Thursday afternoon.

Officials say the fire department was called to a duplex in the community at about 2:30 p.m. for reports of an accidental fire.

A man at the home was heating oil on the stove, intending to make french fries, and left for a moment only to return when he heard the sound of the smoke alarm.

Flames were coming up out of the pot and when the man attempted to remove the pot from the stove, hot oil splashed onto his hand and burned him.

When crews arrived, they discovered the fire in the kitchen and saw it had spread to the cabinets.

The blaze was quickly put out and EMS took the man to hospital for treatment.

Officials say cooking fires are the most common type of house fires in the City of Calgary.

Residents are reminded to:

Always keep a lid nearby when you are cooking as the best way to put out a grease fire is to cover it with a lid

Turn off the burner instead of moving the pot. Leave it covered until the pot has cooled off.

Never use water to try and put out a grease fire

If you can't contain the fire yourself, close the door, leave the house and call 911

Never leave pots unattended

The fire department attends cooking fires on almost a daily basis.