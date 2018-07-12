A man has been sent to hospital after he slammed into a building after crashing into the CTrain at 36 Avenue S.E.

Police say that a truck was heading eastbound on 36 Avenue S.E. at about 11:30 a.m. when it crashed into the northbound CTrain. The vehicle then continued driving where it burst through the wall of a nearby business.

One man was taken to hospital as a result and police say he is listed in stable condition.

Calgary Transit says the incident is impacting service in the area, shutting down the CTrain in both directions.

#CTRiders #RedLine There is no CTrain service between Erlton and 39 Ave stations due to an accident. CTrains are running between Tuscany and Erlton & between Somerset and 39 Ave stations. Shuttle buses are in place picking up customers from the stops located on Macleod Trail. pic.twitter.com/w8qpc4qlT1 — Calgary Transit (@calgarytransit) July 12, 2018

The intersection of 36 Avenue and Burnsland Road S.E. is expected to be closed while police investigate the circumstances of the crash.

Citizens are being asked to avoid the area until further notice.