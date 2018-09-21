CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Man injured in early morning shooting in Beltline
Published Friday, September 21, 2018 7:03AM MDT
Last Updated Friday, September 21, 2018 8:16AM MDT
Police are investigating a shooting in the city's southwest that sent one man to hospital on Friday morning.
Police responded to 13th Avenue and 13th Street S.W. at about 12:20 a.m.
EMS transported a man in his 20s to hospital in serious but stable condition.
Police do not have any suspects in custody and the investigation is ongoing.