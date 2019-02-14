CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Man injured in early morning shooting in city’s northeast
Police were called to the Renfrew area on Thursday to investigate a shooting.
Published Thursday, February 14, 2019 6:56AM MST
Last Updated Thursday, February 14, 2019 7:22AM MST
Police are investigating a shooting in the Renfrew area that sent a man to hospital on Thursday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the 1400 block of Renfrew Drive N.E. at about 1:00 a.m.
Paramedics say a man in his 30s was transported to hospital with a gunshot wound in serious, non-life threatening condition.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
More to come…