Man injured in fall from roof in northeast Calgary
Published Wednesday, October 14, 2020 2:20PM MDT
CALGARY -- A man was transported to hospital Wednesday after falling from a roof in the northeast community of Martindale.
Paramedics were called to the 0-100 block of Martha’s Close N.E. about 12:30 p.m. for reports of a fall. The man was transported to hospital in non-life threatening condition.
No other information was available.