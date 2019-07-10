Police are investigating a shooting in the city's northwest that sent a man to hospital late Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the 300 block of 10th street N.W at around 11:30 p.m. after employees at a business called in to report that a man had been shot.

When emergency crews arrived the victim had left the area, but a man later checked into the Foothills Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say he is between 25 and 35 years old and arrived at the hospital in serious but stable condition.

Investigators have not been able to speak to the victim yet, but the shooting is not believed to be targeted or gang-related.

Officers say they do not have a suspect in custody at this time and the investigation is ongoing.