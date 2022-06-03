Man injured in Okotoks pellet gun shooting

One man was injured after being shot with a pellet gun in Okotoks on Friday.

RCMP officers were called to the Heritage mobile home park just before 1:30 p.m. for a firearms complaint.

According to police, two men were arguing when one shot the other with the gun, hitting him in the upper chest.

EMS treated the victim on scene for minor injuries.

The suspect surrendered to police and is currently in custody with charges pending.

RCMP officials say the two men were known to each other and there was no threat to public safety.

The town of Okotoks is located roughly 15 kilometres south of Calgary.