Traffic is being rerouted around a rollover crash on Peigan Trail that sent one man to hospital with serious injuries on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the eastbound lanes of Peigan Trail, near Barlow Trail, at about 1 p.m. for reports of a crash.

A heavy truck rolled and is blocking two lanes.

EMS officials say an adult male was taken to hospital with serious, non-life threatening condition and he is now stable.

Crews are working to clean up the scene and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

(With files from Keith Macdonald)