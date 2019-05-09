A man has been taken to hospital with multiple serious injuries after he was pinned between a set of windows he was taking out of a trailer on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a business in the 7000 block of 40 Street S.E. at just after 9:40 a.m. for reports of an accident.

Officials say the man was unloading a trailer when the load, weighing approximately 500 pounds, fell onto him.

The victim was found unconscious and sustained unspecified injuries to his neck and chest.

He was taken to hospital in serious by non-life-threatening condition.