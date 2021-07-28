CALGARY -- Calgary police are hoping witnesses will come forward with information on a fight that saw one man drive over two others in a northeast parking lot early Wednesday.

Three men got into a fight in a parking lot at 9650 Harvest Hills Blvd N.E. about 3 a.m., then one of them got into a 1994 Toyota Supra and drove toward the other two.

"The car struck them both, sending one man over the top of the vehicle," police said in a release.

"He hit the ground and suffered serious injuries. The other man suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision."

The driver remained on scene and police are looking at alcohol and unsafe speed, as well as intentionally targeting the victims, as factors in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



