Man killed after being hit by Calgary CTrain at 39th Avenue Station

Officials with Calgary EMS say one man has died after being hit by a CTrain on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the 39th Avenue Station at around 11 a.m.

EMS say the victim was rushed to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition, but has since succumbed to their injuries.

Calgary Transit says CTrains on the Red Line will not be stopping at the 39th Avenue Station as police investigate.

In a tweet sent just after 11 a.m. on Thursday, Calgary Transit asked riders to head to Macleod Trail to catch a shuttle bus that will take them to Chinook Station or the Erlton/Stampede Station to continue on their travels.