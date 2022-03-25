Man killed by CTrain was crossing tracks between train cars: police

Calgary police say a pedestrian who died after being hit by a CTrain at the 39 Avenue Station on Thursday was crossing the tracks between the east and west platforms at the time.

Investigators say the CTrain was stopped when the man began walking over the tracks between two train cars. When the train started moving, the man became pinned between it and the platform edge.

The victim, a 29-year-old man, was rushed to hospital where he later died.

The train driver was not injured, nor were any passengers.

Calgary police are continuing to investigate the incident and asking anyone who witnessed it to call their non-emergency line 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers.