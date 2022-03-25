Man killed by CTrain was crossing tracks between train cars: police
Calgary police say a pedestrian who died after being hit by a CTrain at the 39 Avenue Station on Thursday was crossing the tracks between the east and west platforms at the time.
Investigators say the CTrain was stopped when the man began walking over the tracks between two train cars. When the train started moving, the man became pinned between it and the platform edge.
The victim, a 29-year-old man, was rushed to hospital where he later died.
The train driver was not injured, nor were any passengers.
Calgary police are continuing to investigate the incident and asking anyone who witnessed it to call their non-emergency line 403-266-1234.
Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ukraine says 300 died in Mariupol theatre attack, hunger grips cities
About 300 people were killed in the Russian airstrike last week on a Mariupol theater that was being used as a shelter, Ukrainian authorities said Friday in what would make it the war's deadliest known attack on civilians yet.
Russian war in Ukraine nearing possibly more dangerous phase
President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine is approaching a new, potentially more dangerous phase after a month of fighting has left Russian forces stalled by an outnumbered foe.
Protester who lost life savings regrets involvement with 'Freedom Convoy'
Martin Joseph Anglehart says he spent all of his life savings helping people with the convoy, and is now living out of his vehicle near Kenora, Ont.
Ontario didn't lift COVID-19 restrictions too soon, Ford says
Premier Doug Ford said he doesn’t believe his government lifted COVID-19 restrictions too early, despite a recent uptick in hospitalizations and other indications the virus is spreading quickly.
Rebate coming for B.C. drivers to offset high gas prices
B.C. drivers impacted by high gas prices will soon receive a rebate from the province, Premier John Horgan announced Friday.
N.S. fisherman trapped by Russian shelling as he attempts to ferry refugees to safety
A Canadian lobster fisherman attempting to drive Ukrainian war refugees to safety says the Russian shelling of Chernihiv has trapped him in the city for three days as food and water supplies decrease.
What you need to know about accessing your online CRA account this year
Since the last tax season, the CRA has implemented a few changes to its My Account web service. CTVNews.ca explains what you need to know about accessing your online account and filing your taxes for the 2021 year.
New bill tabled to give provinces $2B to relieve pandemic surgery backlogs
The federal government has tabled a new bill that includes a proposal to distribute $2 billion to the provinces and territories to help alleviate surgery backlogs caused by COVID-19, sources confirmed to CTV News.
Microplastics found in human blood for first time, scientists say
Researchers in the Netherlands have detected microplastics for the first time in human blood, with the tiny plastic particles from food wrappers and beverage bottles reported in nearly 80 per cent of the small sample of people tested.
Edmonton
-
Police watchdog investigating officer-involved shooting near downtown LRT crossing
Investigators with Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) say shots were fired in the area of 95 Street at the LRT track crossing near 105 Avenue.
-
Sherwood Park man dead after Highway 21 collision
Camrose RCMP say the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. yesterday along Highway 21 near Range Road 221.
-
UCP MLAs call on Jason Kenney to resign as leadership vote dispute becomes a 'circus'
There were new demands Thursday for resignations within the United Conservative Party, including from two MLAs who want Premier Jason Kenney to quit immediately.
Vancouver
-
Rebate coming for B.C. drivers to offset high gas prices
B.C. drivers impacted by high gas prices will soon receive a rebate from the province, Premier John Horgan announced Friday.
-
'It's like a horror movie and we happen to be in it': Former B.C. couple continues work in war-ravaged Ukraine
A former B.C. couple living in war-torn Ukraine says the situation is becoming increasingly desperate each day as the humanitarian crisis grows.
-
Ferrari impounded after driver clocked at nearly double the speed limit near SkyTrain station
The driver of a luxury car was slapped with a ticket for excessive speed after whizzing by a SkyTrain station in Burnaby, police say.
Atlantic
-
N.S. fisherman trapped by Russian shelling as he attempts to ferry refugees to safety
A Canadian lobster fisherman attempting to drive Ukrainian war refugees to safety says the Russian shelling of Chernihiv has trapped him in the city for three days as food and water supplies decrease.
-
Bookkeeper accused of defrauding Nova Scotia church of more than $250,000
A Nova Scotia woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly defrauded a Catholic church of more than $250,000 over a 12-year period.
-
RCMP respond to armed robbery, stabbing, home invasion in Moncton within 10 hours
RCMP officers were busy in the Moncton, N.B., area Thursday evening into Friday morning as they responded to four separate incidents, including an armed robbery, stabbing and home invasion, in a 10-hour period.
Vancouver Island
-
Province appeals B.C. Supreme Court decision to block sheltering in Beacon Hill Park
The British Columbia government is looking to reverse a court ruling that declared Beacon Hill Park off-limits for overnight camping.
-
B.C. environmental group gives guarded support for company's old-growth forest plan
An environmental organization is offering cautious support for an announcement by the largest private landowner in British Columbia that will defer logging in 400 square kilometres of old-growth forest for the next 25 years.
-
Rebate coming for B.C. drivers to offset high gas prices
B.C. drivers impacted by high gas prices will soon receive a rebate from the province, Premier John Horgan announced Friday.
Toronto
-
Ontario didn't lift COVID-19 restrictions too soon, Ford says
Premier Doug Ford said he doesn’t believe his government lifted COVID-19 restrictions too early, despite a recent uptick in hospitalizations and other indications the virus is spreading quickly.
-
Ontario reports uptick in total number of people in hospital with COVID-19 for second straight day
Ontario health officials report there are currently 667 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 161 patients in intensive care.
-
Rolling Stones set to release legendary live recordings from secret Toronto concerts
British rock legends The Rolling Stones have announced they will release for the first-time ever the live recordings from a pair of secret concerts they held in Toronto in the '70s at the historic El Mocambo.
Montreal
-
WHO rejects Quebec's Medicago vaccine over tobacco ties
The World Health Organization has dealt a blow to Quebec-based Medicago after formally rejecting its COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use due to its ties to cigarette maker Philip Morris International.
-
Quebec premier tests positive for COVID-19
Quebec Premier Francois Legault has tested positive for COVID-19 after developing symptoms Thursday afternoon. The premier made the announcement in a post to social media later on the same day.
-
Montreal-area couple from Ukraine buying bulletproof vests and medical supplies for front lines
A Ukrainian couple that lives on Montreal's South Shore is working to help those defending their country by sending material that can be used in an active combat zone.
Ottawa
-
Ontario didn't lift COVID-19 restrictions too soon, Ford says
Premier Doug Ford said he doesn’t believe his government lifted COVID-19 restrictions too early, despite a recent uptick in hospitalizations and other indications the virus is spreading quickly.
-
Man found guilty of second-degree murder in Ottawa stabbing death
A jury has unanimously found Nick Vanasse guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Steven Butler and the aggravated assault of Butler's son Bradley.
-
Ottawa sees increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations
The city of Ottawa is seeing a increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations and active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa at the end of the first week without mask mandates in Ontario.
Kitchener
-
Ontario didn't lift COVID-19 restrictions too soon, Ford says
Premier Doug Ford said he doesn’t believe his government lifted COVID-19 restrictions too early, despite a recent uptick in hospitalizations and other indications the virus is spreading quickly.
-
Provincial government giving more than $13M to Waterloo Region hospitals
The Ontario government announced Friday it was giving hospitals in Waterloo Region more than $13 million in funding.
-
Students rallying in Uptown Waterloo ask banks to stop investing in fossil fuels
A group from the University of Waterloo is calling for businesses, including Canada's top five banks, to stop investing in fossil fuels.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. woman disfigured in alleged medical mishap says she's still waiting for an apology
A patient who suffered third-degree burns from an injection while in a Prince Albert hospital says she's gone nearly two years without an apology or compensation for her injuries.
-
'Will be changed very shortly': Premier confident nuclear energy generation will be coming to Sask.
Despite being one of the world’s largest producers of uranium, Saskatchewan currently does not generate nuclear energy.
-
Saskatoon inmate's death to be examined in inquest
An inquest into the death of a 33-year-old inmate will be held in April.
Northern Ontario
-
Man, cat dead in Flour Mill apartment fire: Sudbury fire services
Sudbury fire services says one man and one cat were found dead in a multi-unit building in the Flour Mill area Friday morning after a fire broke out.
-
Sudbury police looking for female suspect in assault
Sudbury police are searching for a female suspect after a convenience store employee was attacked Friday morning.
-
Ontario didn't lift COVID-19 restrictions too soon, Ford says
Premier Doug Ford said he doesn’t believe his government lifted COVID-19 restrictions too early, despite a recent uptick in hospitalizations and other indications the virus is spreading quickly.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba farmer who had $40K of canola stolen fears grain thefts may become more common
A Manitoba farmer is warning other producers to be on guard after he says $40,000 worth of canola was stolen from his farm.
-
Manitoba downgrades threat of serious spring flooding
Manitoba has downgraded the threat of major spring flooding, despite receiving a significant amount of snow this winter.
-
No deaths, COVID-19 hospitalizations drop in Manitoba on Friday
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Manitoba dropped on Friday, according to the province’s dashboard.
Regina
-
Regina executive committee votes in favour of 'ambitious' plan to reach net zero emissions
The City of Regina's executive committee voted in favour of an "ambitious" plan to make Regina a net zero, 100 per cent renewable city by 2050.
-
'Will be changed very shortly': Premier confident nuclear energy generation will be coming to Sask.
Despite being one of the world’s largest producers of uranium, Saskatchewan currently does not generate nuclear energy.
-
Canada's red-hot housing markets hint at cooldown as higher rates, inflation bite
Record-low mortgage rates helped propel Canadian home prices 52 per cent higher over the past two years. But as fixed mortgage rates rip higher alongside surging bond yields and variable rates climb following the Bank of Canada's first hike in three years, demand is cooling.