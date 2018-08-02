Emergency crews in Strathmore say that a 64-year-old man has died following a crash on a rural highway on Thursday morning.

Authorities say that at about 11:43 a.m., a truck was travelling north on Highway 817 when it collided with a truck pulling a trailer heading southbound.

Both vehicles had only one occupant and the driver of the truck with the trailer was treated at the scene, but the other driver was declared dead at the scene.

The highway was closed for several hours in both directions but it has since been reopened.