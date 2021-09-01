CALGARY -- The Calgary police homicide unit is investigating after a man died following a fight in a downtown apartment Tuesday night.

Police were called to the 600 block of Fifth Avenue S.W. about 9:45 p.m. for reports that two men were fighting in an apartment. The victim was found inside one of the units suffering life-threatening injuries and officers started first-aid until EMS arrived.

The victim was transported to hospital where he died.

Three people were taken into custody from the apartment but two were later released.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday.

No other information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.