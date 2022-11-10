Man killed in police shooting in Blairmore, Alta., posed a danger to police, ASIRT says

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) says police utilized the proper response to deal with an "armed and dangerous" suspect during an incident in 2020.

On Feb. 11, 2020, police responded to the scene of a Home Hardware store in Blairmore, Alta., at approximately 5 p.m. to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle.

ASIRT, which was called in to investigate the police shooting, determined the suspect had attempted to flee the area, posing a risk to the responding officers and several members of the public.

The officers opened fire on him as he attempted to flee, and he ultimately crashed into a nearby field.

ASIRT says when the officers reached the suspect, they determined he was dead.

The suspect, later identified by family members as Brian Kyle Schriver, was hit by eight bullets, according to an autopsy report included in the ASIRT document.

The analysis also stated he had cocaine, methamphetamine and cannabis in his system.

"The suspect had an extensive criminal record, including five convictions for flight from police, three convictions for resisting or obstructing an officer and a conviction for attempting to obstruct justice," ASIRT wrote.

Schriver also had numerous convictions for violence and property offences, ASIRT says, and was under a firearms and driving prohibition at the time of the incident.

Photos shown to officers prior to the incident led them to believe there were firearms inside the vehicle at the time, ASIRT said, though a search of the vehicle afterward only uncovered multiple rounds of ammunition, including two boxes of bullets – 184 rounds in total.

"The subject officers thought that the suspect might be in the Chevrolet Silverado before they stopped it. They were also both aware that the suspect might be dangerous," ASIRT said.

"Where police officers have valid concerns for their safety or the safety of those around them, they are entitled to take measures to protect themselves and others. A high-risk vehicle stop is one of those measures."

When Schriver began to drive the vehicle, ASIRT says the danger to the officers increased exponentially.

"He intended to drive away from a lawful stop and, in doing so, drive in close proximity to police officers," ASIRT said.

"Once the suspect chose to ignore the lawful stop and began driving toward the responding officer, he presented a threat."

The agency says the officer "was in immediate danger of being run over or crushed" once Schriver began to drive, and if nothing was done, it was reasonable to believe he would kill or seriously injure him.

"The use of force was necessary," ASIRT said.

"There are no reasonable ground to believe either of the subject officers committed a criminal offence."