Police are investigating a crash on Stoney Trail southeast that left one man dead on Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Stoney Trail, near 88 Street S.E., at about 6:40 a.m. for reports of a collision.

EMS officials confirm that one man was killed in the single vehicle crash.

The southbound lanes of Stoney Trail, between 114 Avenue and 52 Street S.E., are closed.

Police say the road will remain closed for several hours and motorists can expect delays if travelling in the area.

