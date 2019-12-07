EDMONTON -- A man was killed Saturday morning when his SUV hit a deer and rolled down an embankment, Airdrie RCMP believe.

Police say the vehicle was travelling on Big Hill Springs Road near Range Road 25 sometime before 8:30 a.m. when it hit a deer and left the road.

The SUV was found down the embankment, and the man near the vehicle. He was declared dead on scene.

Police are still working to determine the exact time of the collision, and other contributing factors of the crash.