Man killed when vehicle crashes into bus shelter in southeast Calgary
One man is dead and another in hospital following a Sunday morning collision in southeast Calgary.
The incident took place around 9:25 a.m. on eastbound 17 Avenue at 36 Street S.E.
A 42-year-old man is dead after a vehicle crossed 17 Avenue heading north and drove into a bus shelter, police said.
A man in his 70s who was driving the charcoal grey Dodge Ram 4x4 pickup that hit the bus shelter was transported to Foothills hospital. He has been detained and is working with police.
17 Avenue remains open, while 36 Street between 16 and 17 Avenue is closed.
Police say it appears that the man who died was waiting for the bus.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
