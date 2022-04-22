Man killed, woman suffers critical injures in plane crash west of Calgary

Calgary EMS say one person was killed and another was badly injured in a plane crash near the Springbank Airport west of Calgary.

EMS say two people were in the small plane when it crashed near Highway 1.

One man died in the crash while a woman in her 30s was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre in critical, life-threatening condition.

The Springbank Airport is located about 10 kilometres from Calgary in Rocky View County.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more details as they become available…