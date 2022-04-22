Man killed, woman suffers critical injures in plane crash west of Calgary

Emergency crews respond to a fatal plane crash west of Calgary on Friday, April 22, 2022. Emergency crews respond to a fatal plane crash west of Calgary on Friday, April 22, 2022.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina