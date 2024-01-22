CALGARY
    Man last seen in December found dead: Calgary police

    Calgary police say a man who went missing in December has been found dead, but his death is not considered criminal in nature.

    Officials sent out the alert about a missing man on Monday, but in a late evening update, police said the man was dead.

    "The person who was last seen in December and reported missing earlier this month has been located deceased," police said in a release.

    Police say the death is deemed to be non-criminal in nature, so no further information will be released.

    Jagmeet Singh convenes NDP caucus in 'target' Edmonton

    NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has convened his MPs to meet in 'target' Edmonton over the next few days to plot out their strategy for the return to Parliament. The federal New Democrats have descended on Alberta for a three-day caucus meeting, with electoral growth and policy goals top of mind.

