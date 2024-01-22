Man last seen in December found dead: Calgary police

Calgary police say a man who went missing in December has been found dead, but his death is not considered criminal in nature.

Officials sent out the alert about a missing man on Monday, but in a late evening update, police said the man was dead.

"The person who was last seen in December and reported missing earlier this month has been located deceased," police said in a release.

Police say the death is deemed to be non-criminal in nature, so no further information will be released.