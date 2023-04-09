Man missing in Kananaskis Country discovered deceased

Turner Valley RCMP issued a statement Sunday, saying that a missing Calgary man has been located deceased.

RCMP officers took part in the search with Calgary police and Calgary Search and Rescue Association officers.

Parts of a road in Kananaskis Country were closed Saturday, as police conducted a search for 50-year-old Maxwell James Mayling, who police believed was in the area hiking.

His vehicle, a maroon 2009 Buick Enclave, was located on Highway 40 near the park gate.

The cause of Mayling's death is not considered suspicious.

The RCMP thanked the public for assisting in the investigation and extended their condolences to Maxwell's family and friends.