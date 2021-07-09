CALGARY -- A man missing since June 27 has been located deceased.

Tyrese Lens was discovered Wednesday, police said in a release.

Lens was last seen around 5 p.m. on the beach along Harvie Passage in Pearce Estate Park. He got up to go to another beach to visit some other friends and never returned, leaving his personal belongings behind.

As the death was not considered suspicious, the police are not releasing any further details.